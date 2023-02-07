USDD (USDD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.76 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $719.76 million and $15.76 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

