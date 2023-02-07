Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.15%. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 2.0 %

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 63,896 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $398,711.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,037.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

