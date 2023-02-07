Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $118.92 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.99 or 0.00030038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.32 billion and $118.92 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00433848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014514 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004408 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017986 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

