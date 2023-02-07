Uniswap Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.69 or 0.00029287 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and approximately $121.40 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00422116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004430 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

