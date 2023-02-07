Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Shares Down 0%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$42.98 and last traded at C$42.99. 1,027,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 516,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.01.
Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.33.
The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
