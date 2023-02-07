Traxx (TRAXX) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and $162,804.91 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

