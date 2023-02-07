TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$160.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on X. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$149.63.

X traded up C$0.83 on Tuesday, hitting C$132.00. The company had a trading volume of 124,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$142.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

