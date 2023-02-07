TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$150.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:XGet Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$165.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$149.13.

TMX Group Stock Down 1.1 %

X stock opened at C$131.17 on Friday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92.

About TMX Group

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TMX Group (TSE:X)

