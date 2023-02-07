TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$150.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$165.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$149.13.

X stock opened at C$131.17 on Friday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

