Theta Fuel Trading Up 2.7% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $334.27 million and $15.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00086637 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00062325 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 369.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010148 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023973 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004164 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,021,678,927 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
