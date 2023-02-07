Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $352.03 million and approximately $16.85 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00089607 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00064090 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010673 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025141 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001810 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002358 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004437 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,022,759,198 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
