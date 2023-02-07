The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.5% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

DIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. The company has a market cap of $200.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

