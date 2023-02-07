The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 186,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 545,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.