The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $6.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.79. The company had a trading volume of 780,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $367.46. The firm has a market cap of $330.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

