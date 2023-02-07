The Hanover Insurance Group’s (THG) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

THG opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

