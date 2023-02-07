The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Neutral

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,359,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,257. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

