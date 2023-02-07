The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,408 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $101,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

