Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TXN opened at $181.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 24,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

