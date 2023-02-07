Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Down 0.5%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 93,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 46,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16.

Get Teucrium Soybean Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the third quarter worth $5,299,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 93.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the third quarter worth $1,025,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 84.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 48,945 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.