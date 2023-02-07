Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

BAC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.