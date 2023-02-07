Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Cut by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.96. The stock had a trading volume of 901,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,576. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

