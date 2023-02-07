Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $(4.50)-(4.40) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.64.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -959.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $178.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

