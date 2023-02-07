T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $176.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $174.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.17.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.2 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.48.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $648,647,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.