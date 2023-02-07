Syscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $131.41 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $131.41 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,873.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00582658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00186343 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,467,646 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

