Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 57,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 197,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYN. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

