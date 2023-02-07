SVB Leerink Lowers KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $20.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of KALV opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.10. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,238,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,086,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 589,869 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

