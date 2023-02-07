Susquehanna Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $140.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bill.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.17.

BILL opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.76. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,049. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

