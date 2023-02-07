Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.20 and last traded at $38.24. 391,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 404,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Specifically, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $569,020.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,814,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,848 shares of company stock worth $3,239,325. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

