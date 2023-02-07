Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Sunrun from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.29.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

