Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.
Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE NOVA opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.