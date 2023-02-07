Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.

NYSE NOVA opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

