Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $125.69

Substratum (SUB) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $369,417.07 and $125.69 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00047990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019192 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00225473 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084595 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $110.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.