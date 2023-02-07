Stratis Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Stratis has a total market cap of $84.54 million and $16.09 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002539 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.32 or 0.07111549 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001682 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00086599 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00029269 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00062280 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 369.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010137 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001123 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,853,631 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.