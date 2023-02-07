StockNews.com Upgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

