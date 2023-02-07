StockNews.com Upgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOK. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Spok from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Trading Down 0.6 %

Spok stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Spok has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $161.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Spok

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.