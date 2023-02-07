StockNews.com Lowers Star Group (NYSE:SGU) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Star Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Star Group Price Performance

SGU stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. Star Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $648.19 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

(Get Rating)

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

