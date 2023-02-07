StockNews.com Lowers Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $69,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,222 shares of company stock valued at $216,146. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.