Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Purchases $49,725.30 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Shannon Bishop Arvin acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.08. 12,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,469. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.50.
Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
