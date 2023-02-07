Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Purchases $49,725.30 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Shannon Bishop Arvin acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.08. 12,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,469. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

