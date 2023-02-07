Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bilibili Call Options (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 34,695 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average volume of 26,246 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BILI. UBS Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CLSA decreased their target price on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after buying an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $5,670,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bilibili by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bilibili by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Bilibili by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Trading Down 1.5 %

Bilibili stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. 5,904,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,292. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More

