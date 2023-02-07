Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 51,813 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 30,686 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPXU stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,317,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,273,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.