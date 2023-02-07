Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 7th (ACRS, ALTO, ATNM, ATRA, AVDL, BARC, BBBY, BCEL, BRBR, CHD)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 7th:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $515.00 price target on the stock.

Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,225 ($14.73) target price on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $142.00 price target on the stock.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.