Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 7th (ACRS, ALTO, ATNM, ATRA, AVDL, BARC, BBBY, BCEL, BRBR, CHD)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $515.00 price target on the stock.

Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,225 ($14.73) target price on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $142.00 price target on the stock.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

