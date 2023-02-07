Steem (STEEM) Trading 18.4% Higher This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. Steem has a market cap of $96.02 million and $38.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00432363 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014625 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00097568 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00725915 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00582126 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000954 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00185671 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,370,667 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
