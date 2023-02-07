Steem Market Capitalization Hits $96.22 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $96.22 million and approximately $34.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,830.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00422327 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014723 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00097450 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00723535 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.00577454 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00186193 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,317,513 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.