Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Longbow Research

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $92.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $170.34. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

