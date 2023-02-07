Square Token Price Tops $17.66 on Major Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $17.66 or 0.00077139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $36.53 million and approximately $63,362.80 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 17.40446036 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63,394.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

