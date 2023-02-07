Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 45,300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 0.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $176.21. The stock had a trading volume of 537,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

