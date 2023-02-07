Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sprout Social Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. 527,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 0.90.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
