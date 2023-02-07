SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at $477,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 357,746 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $612,000.

Shares of KIE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 162,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,920. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

