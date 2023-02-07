Skyworks Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,680 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the typical volume of 5,484 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $9.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,781. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

