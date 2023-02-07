Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Dean O. Bass Sells 7,500 Shares

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 379,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 419,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.