SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.28 million, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.
Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.