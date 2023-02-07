SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.28 million, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

