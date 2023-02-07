Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

NYSE:NOC opened at $448.96 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $368.20 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

